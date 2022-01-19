Natural gas prices, gas bills rise as some residents see theirs doubling

HIGHLAND (KMOV.com) -- Branden Griffitts has lived in Highland for years. As a homeowner, there are plenty of things to keep track of.
"I have my bills on automatic payment, and I check my bills regularly to keep an eye on everything, and I noticed it was a little high," Griffitts said.
Griffitts is referring to his natural gas bill from Ameren Illinois. He first realized a change in price in December.
"It made me go in there and kind of compare last year to now, and I said 'no this is literally doubled in price'," Griffitts said.
He's right. The price of natural gas increased significantly over the last year. In January 2021, Griffitts used 218 therms of gas, which was quoted by Ameren at 37 cents/therm. The total cost came out to $164.88.
In January 2022, he used 179 therms, less than he did one year ago. This year, Ameren is quoting gas at nearly 70 cents/therm. Griffitts' January 2022 total came out to $218.61, even though he used less gas.
"10 percent, 20 percent, 30 percent, something like that is okay, that's understandable. Things go up, inflation, so on and so forth. But now, we're at the point it's literally doubled and some people can absorb it, some people won't notice it, and others, this will hurt them a lot," Griffitts said.
Griffitts said he contacted News 4 to let other people know to be sure to check their Ameren or other gas providers' bills.
Ameren Illinois said they've included warnings about the natural gas price increases on customers' bills and other forms of Ameren's communication.
This note was on one of Griffitts' bills, but not all.
"The price of natural gas has spiked significantly, reached a 13 year high," Tucker Kennedy said.
Kennedy is the communications director for Ameren Illinois. He said Ameren charges a one to one on natural gas prices. That means they charge at face value and there is no profit being made on Ameren's end.
"We've seen an uptick in the economy as we've rebounded from COVID. More people are using natural gas. We also saw a situation where natural gas producers did not make as much natural gas as they had in the past because they were hedging. So, it's really a classic supply and demand issue," Kennedy said.
Each month, Ameren projects customers' future bills. Taking a look at Griffitts' bills, natural gas prices are continuing to climb. Although the Griffitts family is using less natural gas, their next bill is set to be $100 higher than January.
"Check your bills, number one. Don't let them just hit your account and not think twice about them. I think the message is just become aware," Griffitts said.
Griffitts even reached out to his local state representative. He said he thinks lawmakers need to get involved to try and drive prices back down, or at least attempt to do so.
Ameren offers bill-pay assistance programs. Click here for more information.
