ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A natural gas leak was reported near a Saint Louis University Hospital construction site Tuesday morning.
According to fire officials, the leak was reported in the 1200 block of S. Grand and Spire has contained the leak coming from a six-inch line.
For their protection, several workers were temporarily sheltered on an elevated lifted during the leak.
No injuries were reported and no additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.