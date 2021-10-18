ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The effort to save the bees has gained a lot of buzz over the past decade. According to experts, the effort is working to increase numbers among the honey bees, however, native bees need attention, too.
Jane Sueme, the owner of Isabee's, a beekeeping supply shop in Fenton, said we all can help.
"We need to educate homeowners, people with gardens, people that just grow flowers to be aware that there are local bees responsible for pollinating those," Sueme said.
Ironically, she said it tends to be the homeowners working on their own gardens that cause harm to the bees. A study
found areas that appear to have more overgrown vegetation and vacant homes are much safer for native bees.
"Dr. Gerardo Camilo at SLU, his team did a study several years ago and identified a difference in bee populations and found that density and diversity was much greater in north St. Louis than south St. Louis," Sueme said.
Camilo told St. Louis Public Radio that he also found that produce grown in gardens in north St. Louis neighborhoods flourished better than the ones on the south side because of the bees.
"We think that we are doing good things by having beautiful well kept lawns by using chemicals to keep the weeds out and we are eliminating rotting materials and really that has a detrimental effect on the bees. Which will have an effect on the things that we grow," Sueme said.
She said native bees are generally polite to humans and will only make your garden better. There are three ways to get them and keep them around.
- Curtail the use of pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides
- Plant native plants that don't need those chemicals
- Give the bees safe habitats
Sueme explained that even a busy homeowner can buy a fake habitat for their yard by buying a nesting block.
"Year after year you are going to see more holes filled [in the nesting block], you're going to see more bees in your garden. It doesn't happen overnight, but it will happen overtime to increase the populations and then once they find an area they like, like your garden, they will want to nest nearby," Sueme said.
Helping your garden and giving homes to our local, native, polite bees.
