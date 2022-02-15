(KMOV.com) - The National Weather Service in St. Louis is predicting a reduced risk for flooding this spring. Their newly released flood outlook is good news, especially for people who live around the major rivers.
Mark Fuchs, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said, “The odds of significant flooding are quite low.”
The National Weather Service looks at three things when making their flood outlooks; How wet the soils are, river levels, and snowpack in the upper basins of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers.
Despite heavy snowmelt from the winter storm two weeks ago, the ground is still fairly dry. The river levels along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers are low.
Fuchs said, “One of the big drivers of the spring flood outlook is the snowpack up in the upper basins of the streams. Namely the Mississippi and Missouri."
Lack of snow cover in Nebraska, western Iowa, and South Dakota lowers the risk of snowmelt raising water levels.
Fuchs said, “It’s a rare occurrence to see that little snow on the ground.”
While additional snow in the upper Midwest may update the outlook in the future, there are no significant signals for an increased flooding risk this year.
The flood outlook does not account for heavy rainfall. Flooding may, and likely will, still occur on some level this year when storms drop high amounts of rain.
In addition to releasing the flood outlook, the National Weather Service also released the dates of the spring Storm Spotter training classes. You can find the class information on the website by clicking the link below.
