ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - While many in the music industry have been out of work for a year, there is optimism in the air as national touring acts begin scheduling shows in St. Louis once again.
“We’ve got a lot of acts that are talking about or have already pushed off into 2022, at the same time we’ve got other acts that say. 'Okay, we’re ready to go,” said Pat Hagin, co-owner of The Pageant in the Delmar Loop
Already on the schedule are concerts set for April, but the exciting news is the national acts preparing for tours again. At the same time, other bands say the different regulations from state to state make it all too challenging. Disturbed, a heavy metal band, just announced they will cancel their 2021 tour entirely.
“As the tour takes us to different cities and states with a variety of unclear restrictions, it becomes unfeasible to move forward,’ the band wrote in a statement to fans.
The concert was scheduled for August at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, one of dozens of rescheduled shows from 2020. There’s quite a few on the summer schedule, including Santana, Thomas Rhett, the Backstreet Boys and Maroon 5. Steve Schankman with Contemporary Productions has been in the music industry for 50 years and he says the varying restrictions complicate the return of live music but he’s hopeful by midsummer, it will return. By fall he expects venues to be very busy.
“People want to see music and they want to see it now,” said Schankman.
Schankman is opening The Factory, a 52,000 square foot space, this July in Chesterfield, They hope to announce the first concerts soon. Enterprise Center announced a "In Real Life Comedy Tour" scheduled for this May. Tickets go on sale this week for the reduced capacity show.
Questions over capacity, social distancing and masks all remain a big part of the planning process. At the Pageant, Hagin says they are holding off on announcing some big acts because they simply don’t know how many tickets they can sell. He’s hopeful they will be able to move to at least 50 percent capacity in coming months.
“I don't know if it will be shoulder-to-shoulder, but I don't know if it will be pods either. I think it will be somewhere in-between at least in the next couple of months maybe, we'll be shoulder to should by third quarter of this year,” said Hagin.
But will concert goers need to prove they’ve been vaccinated to attend concerts? Hagin says that’s unlikely.
“It’s just really problematic to put something like that into effect,” he explained
But masks will likely be part of the equation for some time.
“I’d rather sit in the fifth row of a show with my mask on even though I’ve been vaccinated, than to sit at home and watch another streaming show,” said Schankman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.