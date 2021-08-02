ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All National Parks will have free admission on Wednesday.
Aug. 4, 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. President Donald Trump signed the landmark legislation, which aims to address maintenance for critical facilities and infrastructure at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and American Indian Schools.
On the one-year anniversary of the act, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission. The free admission does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.
Click here to learn more and for a list of the more than 400 National Parks.
