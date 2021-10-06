ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a more spirited evening in the Kingsville neighborhood, as people showed up for this year’s National Night Out—an opportunity to come together with St. Louis law enforcement.

"For us to have a closeness with our police,” said Anna Nicholas, organizer and member of the Kingsville Neighborhood Association’s National Night Out.

Tonight’s National Night Out comes as recent violent crime continues to impact North City communities. Just down the block from the cookout event, two shootings took place less than 24 hours prior.

"Most certainly in our community and our neighborhood, we're in a crisis mode,” said Clyde Crumpton, a pastor at Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Church.

Woman killed after witnessing shooting that left man injured in north St. Louis, police say A woman was killed after witnessing a shooting that left a man critically injured Monday night on North City.

Police say a woman who witnessed a shooting on Monday night near the intersection of Marcus and Greer Avenues was found shot dead inside a car over an hour later in that same area. In the previous shooting that night, a man in his 30s was injured and taken to the hospital. However, no other details on these shootings, any potential connections or names of the woman or man have been released at this time.

"I heard it, I heard the shooting,” said Nicholas. "I saw the lights flashing through my window, but I didn't respond. I didn't know what was going on."

Pastor Crumpton says while he does not know what happened, some of his family members close by did hear the shooting and even one of their cars got caught in the crossfire.

"The back window of their minivan, my brother and sister-in-law's minivan was shot up last night,” said Crumpton.

"And that's why we need more policeman in this city and in our neighborhoods to kind of stop that,” said Nicholas.

Tuesday, News 4 saw police returned to the area where the shooting took place, and residents tell us they also noticed that a Real Time Crime Center camera was newly installed in the neighborhood.

However, in the wake of other recent shootings in the North City area, people like Crumpton say the solution goes beyond policing.

"Part of the concern that we have with a lot of our young people for the most part who may be committing these offenses, the gun violence, the crime, they more than anything suffering from a lack of knowledge. They for the most part don't know a lot about their cultural history, their cultural historical legacy, for which they are not only responsible for knowing, but building on, teaching, protecting,” said Crumpton.

Pastor Crumpton says right now, Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Church, other churches and organizations are working on a path to better educate their community away from violence.

"If we can't communicate with them, if we can't bring about the change,” he said.

Anyone with information on Monday night’s shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.