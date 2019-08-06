ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Neighborhood block parties will happen across the country Tuesday in honor of “National Night Out.”
The annual event aims to promote partnerships between residents, businesses and police officers. The tradition started in 1970 in the Philadelphia suburbs.
Many communities mark the day, traditionally the first Tuesday in August, with block parties and festivals.
Click here to find a “National Night Out” celebration near you.
