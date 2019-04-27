ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County branch president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was suspended after publicly supporting legislation in conflict with the association's policies.
John Gaskin, III was suspended after receiving a letter of removal from NAACP President and Chief Executive Officer Derrick Johnson on Thursday.
In the letter, Johnson said Gaskin publicly supported a proposed state legislation that would make it more difficult for survivors of sexual assault at Missouri state universities to come forward with their claims.
NAACP policies support the implementation of Title IX of the Education Amendment Act of 1972.
Johnson wrote the association gathered evidence showing Gaskin took the position without consulting with the leadership of the Missouri State Conference or other units in the State.
"Furthermore, it appears that you took this action without having obtained authorization or ratification of your actions from the Branch's Executive Committee, in apparent violation of the NAACP's Bylaw's of Unit," Johnson wrote.
A second point Johnson raised is Gaskin's public support of the proposed St. Louis City and St. Louis County merger in his capacity as branch president despite accepting a paid position from Unite STL to advocate in support of this merger.
Johnson said Gaskin didn't disclose the conflict of interest until a local reporter confronted him.
"Given the importance of these issues to the NAACP and the communities we represent, I have concluded that the conduct describes above is inimical to the best interests of the Association and represents a danger of irreparable harm to the Association and the St. Louis County Branch," Johnson wrote. "I have concluded that immediate action is necessary to mitigate that harm."
The suspension is "effective immediately, pending further action by the NAACP Board of Directors."
Gaskin can request a hearing on the matter within the next 20 days.
Unite STL Spokesman Ed Rhode sent News 4 this statement:
"The status quo is clearly not working for the African-American community in St. Louis and we believe change is long overdue. We look forward to working with the St Louis County NAACP to bring criminal justice reform to our community."
News 4 reached out to John Gaskin and will update the story as more information becomes available.
