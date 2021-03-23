IDALOU, TX. (KJTV/CNN) – A man is facing charges after holding a National Guard convoy that was carrying COVID-19 vaccines at gunpoint.
Idalou, Texas police said is started at the Loves Travel Station in Lubbock when Larry Harris began following the National Guardsman. Police Chief Eric Williams said Harris, who is from Arizona, made several attempts to run the vans off the roadway and eventually pulled them over claiming to be a detective.
"They're unarmed, they comply. They get out of the van. This guy is holding them at gunpoint and starts searching their van,” Chief Williams said.
When police arrived, they reportedly learned what Harris was looking for. "You know the question was asked whether or not he was after COVID-19 vaccine. As far as we know, he was thinking that someone had been kidnapped,” said Chief Williams.
Harris told the officers he believed the uniformed guards kidnapped a woman and child. "He appeared to be mentally erratic,” recalled Chief Williams.
Harris was arrested and now faces a laundry list of charges, including interference with Texas military forces. "Maybe it's used in other places in Texas where military bases are at. I don't know. But I would dare to say this is the first time it's been used in Lubbock County," Chief Williams said.
According to Chief Williams, the vaccines eventually reached their destination in tack. "I am amazed that this did not turn into a very bad situation. Because he was standing in the midst of these guardsman, with a loaded hand gun, plenty of ammunition to cause a lot of havoc. And for whatever reason, he put the gun in the front of his pants when he saw officers arriving and officers were able to take him into custody without incident," he said.
