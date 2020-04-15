FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- While new projections present a glimmer of hope for Missouri, the state is far from in the clear when it comes to battling the coronavirus outbreak and more national guardsmen are coming in to help local hospitals.
A video from inside SSM DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton shows medical professionals from the Missouri National Guard learn the current and best practices the DePaul team has setup to deal with the coronavirus.
[READ: Florissant hotel being converted into make-shift COVID-19 alternate care center]
These guardsmen will be working at the Florissant overflow hospital. The service members and hospital staff discussed how to effectively use personal protective equipment since the gear remains in tight supply.
