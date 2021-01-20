ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the state's health department is partnering with the Missouri National Guard to establish mass vaccination sites across the state.
Sites are planned for each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions, with the first site expected to be stood up in southwest Missouri.
More details on the timeline and locations of the sites- which will have the capacity to administer 2,500 doses per day each- will be released by the state. Parson said they plan to have the sites stood up by the end of the month.
According to the state, 265,000 vaccines have been administered throughout Missouri. 76,000 more doses are expected by the end of this week, with another 76,000 slated to arrive next week.
In addition to the mass vaccination sites, Parson said targeted vaccination teams will be dispatched to St. Louis and Kansas City. These teams will work with local clergy to help get doses administered to those in at-risk communities.
Even with the tens of thousands of doses coming into the state, Parson reiterated that demand for the vaccine far outweighs the available supply.
"The reality is that even though your phase may be activated," he said, referencing the fact Missouri activated Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 last week. "It does not mean you will be able to receive the vaccine right away."
The state is continuing to adhere to the fundamentals of its vaccine rollout plan, and thus far, is sticking to its timeline. Parson said there are data backlogs at vaccine sites, and because of this, there is a delay in reporting how many have been administered.
Parson added later in his press conference that while he plans to take the vaccine himself, he is waiting because he believes there are other people who need it more than he does, especially given the fact he already tested positive for the virus.
The mass vaccination site announcement comes after Missouri saw it's state-wide positivity rate drop five percentage points in the last week, down to 12.4%.
Parson said the state did not see a surge of cases during or after the holidays, something he attributed to Missourians "doing their part."
To date, there are no instances of the UK variant of COVID-19 in Missouri. Considered a more contagious strain of the virus, it has been found other places in the Midwest, including in Illinois.
