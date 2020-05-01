ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Army National Guard is teaming up with the area's main foodbank to deliver meals to those in need through a Facebook challenge called "Fill Up the Pickup."
The National Guard brought in six truck that need to be filled with food to give to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Individuals and neighborhoods are encouraged to collect enough food to fill the truck.
If you want to help, you can take food to the drop zone at 3200 Locust Street in Midtown between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
