POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Air National Guard held its first drive through, mass vaccination event Friday on a large parking lot in Poplar Bluff.
The anticipation was high, the first person arrived before dawn at 5:45 a.m.
Poplar Bluff in southeast Missouri, is one of nine sites across the state distributing doses for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2.
[READ: National Guard will aid in setting up mass vaccination sites across Missouri]
Governor Mike Parson tapped the National Guard to help speed the pace of vaccinations in the state. Thirty guard members took care of the set up, paper work and traffic, which freed up local health professionals to focus on giving out the vaccine.
Nearly 2,000 doses were administered to people from the Poplar Bluff area who were 65 years of age or older, or who have a serious underlying condition.
Matt Richardson said he waited about 2-and-a-half hours to get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
"Took a long time but it was well organized," said Richardson.
National Guard members will hold once weekly mass vaccination clinics in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol districts, starting next Friday.
The locations will vary but the National Guard will return to the same location on the third week so participants can get their second dose.
"Each of the regions across the state will have a mass vaccination team from the National Guard just like this who is supporting their local health departments," said Col. Russell Kohl.
Pre-registration is required and the supply of vaccine will be provided by local local health officials. Details will be released soon on locations and how to pre-register.
"At this point the driving factor is the availability of vaccines from the federal government," said Col. Kohl.
According to the Missouri Health Department, the state receives 80,000 doses of vaccine each week. However, there are 2.5 million people in the 1B - Tier 2 category.
Health Department director, Dr. Randall Williams, said earlier in the week that he expects the state's shipments of vaccine to increase as more vaccines are approved for use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.