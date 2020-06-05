KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Members of the Missouri National Guard are in Kirkwood to help with security at the police station at night, the city says.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson deployed 1,000 National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement amid protests and unrest in the state in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Kirkwood officials say the guard will not patrol the city’s streets or participate in demonstrations. Officials also say the guard does not believe there will be unrest in Kirkwood.
The guard’s time in Kirkwood is expected to be short, officials say.
