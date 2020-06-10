ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When a group of volunteers gathered at Twin Rivers Church to pack boxes of food for families in need, they got help from some men and women in uniform.
The National Guard helped Crisis Aid International pack food for a grocery giveaway. Steve Harris has the story.
The free grocery give away happens this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5427 Telegraph Road.
