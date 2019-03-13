ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A national furniture retailer is set to open a store in Chesterfield, the first location for the company in the St. Louis area.
Havertys Furniture, which was founded in 1889 in Atlanta, will take over the former Gordmans location at 320 THF Boulevard.
According to city officials, the company will spend $850,000 to remodel the store.
The Gordmans location closed in 2017 after the company filed for bankruptcy.
Havertys took in more than $800 million in revenue in 2018, and plans to increase the number of nationwide locations this year.
Information on when the store will open has not been provided.
