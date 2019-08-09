ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A national conference on ending violence in America will kick off Friday in St. Louis.
The conference will be held at the Beloved Community United Methodist Church at 3115 Park Avenue August 9-10.
All conference attendees will be trained on violence prevention and intervention strategies.
Click here to learn how to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.