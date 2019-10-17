ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- James Beard Award semifinalist Nathaniel Reid announced Thursday his award-winning bakery will be expanding.
Reid renovated 1,000 square feet of production space below the bakery. The expanded footage will allow the bakery to double its output and allow Reid to handle large catering and lunch orders.
“Thanks to our community’s support we have had the fortune to see the rapid growth of our bakery over the past three years. We run a very efficient kitchen in a small space, but we want to continue to meet the demands of our guests,” Reid said.
Normal bakery hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
