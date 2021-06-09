OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Nathaniel Reid Bakery and Prairie Farms partnered together to donate 2,000 half-pints of milk to Operation Food Search Wednesday.
The hunger relief organization said one in four kids across the Metro area go to bed hungry. The owner of Nathaniel Reid Bakery hopes their donation can help change that number.
"Especially right now in this time of pandemic with so much food insecurity in the world we're partnering together and get nutritious products to people who don't have them,” Chef Reid said.
As part of dairy month, the donations will be disturbed to local food pantries across 27 counties in Missouri and Illinois. Click here to learn more about Operation Food Search or to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.