KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Yelp has rolled out its list of top bakeries in the United States, and one in the St. Louis area has made the top 10.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood comes in at number nine on the list.
The Meet St. Louis podcast sat down with Reid and learned his story, from how he got started, where he trained, and why he chose to set up in St. Louis County.
No other Missouri bakeries or in the Metro East were ranked in the top 30.
The Yelp list factored in many different attributes, including total sales and customer reviews and ratings.
