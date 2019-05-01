ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis will host the Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs Eating Contest this summer.
The event is coming to the Ford Plaza at Busch Stadium on Saturday, June 1.
The top male and female finisher will qualify for a spot to compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on July 4.
They will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.
Those interested in competing in the contest, click here for more information.
