EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Nashville, Tennessee man is facing charges in an East St. Louis double homicide. Orlando M. Ladd Jr., 29, of Nashville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
According to the Illinois State Police, the East St. Louis Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police in the investigation of a double homicide at the Samuel L. Gompers Housing Complex in the 450 block of North 6th Street on March 13.
A 29-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the housing complex. The other victim, a 27-year-old man from Washington Park was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Ladd's bond is set at $1 million and is in custody at the Rutherford County Jail in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he is awaiting extradition.
