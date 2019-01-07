ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says he’s doing nothing wrong.
“This is the craziest thing ever, crazy,” said Reed.
Monday his opponent, State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, filed complaints to the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Her camp is claiming a video along with several others were posted by an organization called the STL Guardian, which claims to be a newspaper.
The posting started in December when the STL Guardian debuted.
The political post made takes shots at Nasheed’s voting history and qualifications as a candidate.
“Do I think its good work? Heck yeah I think its good work,” said Reed.
“We were not surprised that Lewis Reed would stoop this low,” said Nasheed’s campaign manager Lindsay Pattan.
Nasheed’s camp calls it a fake smear campaign to discredit her.
“We have evidence that shows that he has been illegally coordinating with the STL Guardian,” said Pattan.
“I thought the videos they done were great and make no secret about it, I am doing a contract with him to re-purpose those videos for our campaign,” said Reed.
Nasheed’s campaign says Reed is violating state law because he’s working with the STL Guardian to push this information out to the public.
“I hope the Missouri Ethics Commission takes this seriously,” said Pattan.
News 4 reached out to the owner of the STL Guardian and are still waiting to hear back.
Reed told News 4 the owner contributed to his campaign in 2013.
