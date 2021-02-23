WATCH: NASA shares first video and audio, new images from Mars Perseverance rover During its harrowing descent to the surface of Mars last Thursday, NASA's Perseverance rover captured video that the agency is calling "How to Land on Mars." The video, along with other newly released footage, gives earthlings back home a better sense of the sights and sounds on the red planet.

(CBS NEWSPATH/CNN) -- NASA has released an audio clip of what it sounds like on Mars.

NASA's Perseverance rover captured the audio on Saturday of a gust of wind. In the audio clip, mechanical sounds from the rover can also be heard.

The rover and its attached helicopter, called Ingenuity, landed on Mars Thursday, February 18. After landing, the rover relayed back data and images using NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been circling the planet since 2006.