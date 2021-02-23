NASA has released an audio clip of a gust of wind captured Saturday by a microphone attached to the rover Perseverance. Mechanical sounds rom the rover can also be heard.

(CBS NEWSPATH/CNN) -- NASA has released an audio clip of what it sounds like on Mars. 

NASA's Perseverance rover captured the audio on Saturday of a gust of wind. In the audio clip, mechanical sounds from the rover can also be heard. 

The rover and its attached helicopter, called Ingenuity, landed on Mars Thursday, February 18. After landing, the rover relayed back data and images using NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been circling the planet since 2006.

