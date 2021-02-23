During its harrowing descent to the surface of Mars last Thursday, NASA's Perseverance rover captured video that the agency is calling "How to Land on Mars." The video, along with other newly released footage, gives earthlings back home a better sense of the sights and sounds on the red planet.
(CBS NEWSPATH/CNN) -- NASA has released an audio clip of what it sounds like on Mars.
NASA's Perseverance rover captured the audio on Saturday of a gust of wind. In the audio clip, mechanical sounds from the rover can also be heard.
The rover and its attached helicopter, called Ingenuity, landed on Mars Thursday, February 18. After landing, the rover relayed back data and images using NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been circling the planet since 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.