ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Scientists are building the next Mars Rover and you can watch the action live.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has a web camera showing where the technological marvel is being assembled and tested. They call the camera ‘Seeing 2020’ in reference to the launch window, which is scheduled to begin July 17, 2020.
The camera doesn’t have audio but the social media team will host several web chats a week to answer questions.
Click here for the continuous live video of the rover construction.
Click here to view the YouTube page where chats will take place.
