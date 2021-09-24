SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Narwhal's plans to the open a location in the Grove at the intersection of Choteau and Vandeventer.
Narwhal's Crafted's iconic frozen cocktails will be hitting the streets this summer with its new truck.
The plan is for Narwhal's and Loaded Nachos to share a building in the east end of the Grove. The building is to be built by SPACE Architecture + Design. Management tells News 4 they are early in the process and still the plans approved.
Narwhal's already has a location in Midtown St. Louis and St. Charles.
