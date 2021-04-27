ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just in time for the warm weather, a St. Louis favorite is going mobile.
Narwhal's Crafted posted to Instagram Tuesday to announce their truck named Junior will be hitting the streets soon.
Starting next month, the boozy slushy spot will post to the truck's Instagram with where you can find it around St. Louis. Follow @thenarwhalstruck!
