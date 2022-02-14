'Napa of the Midwest' to welcome guests soon

AUGUSTA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The "Napa of the Midwest" is set to welcome its first guests in a matter of weeks.
It is the latest step forward in the $125 million transformation of a number of vineyards in Augusta. News 4 has confirmed with Hoffman Creative Agency that the "Augusta Guest Collection" will be online soon for guests to make reservations beginning in March and April.
The group also plans to unveil carriage rides, trolley and gator tours as well as hot air balloons.
