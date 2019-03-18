ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in St. Louis Monday to rally support for a pair of House bills.
Pelosi will be at the Urban League in Ferguson along with Congressman Lacy Clay.
The two along with local and state leaders will push for the final passage of a pair of congressional bills.
Speaker Pelosi says the bills, HR 1 and HR 4, restore ethics and transparency to government and push back against voter suppression.
