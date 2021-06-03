JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Governor Mike Parson’s office has released the names of the people pardoned on Memorial Day.
On May 31, Parson issued 36 pardons. On Thursday, his office announced the official pardon documents had been filed and are being sent to individuals.
Below is a list of the pardons Parson issued:
- John Stroupe
- Leslie Threadgill
- Shannon Jones- Weatherly
- Jessica Ramsey
- Denise Gibbs-Powers
- Terry Spry
- James Bullock
- Rayma Cave
- Marsha Burns-Schenewerk
- Kenneth Baker
- Daniel Smith
- William Webb
- Willard Gill
- Thomas Ammon
- Gary Lovan
- Robert Warren
- Randall Wilson
- Brian Johnson
- Queton Williams
- Danny Swofford
- David Lehr
- Kokher Carter
- John Casto
- Brian Bennett
- Luther Robinson
- Shaun Woodard
- Samuel Simmons
- Brenda Martin
- Charles Weston
- Brenda Houston-Pelfrey
- Edward Delmastre
- Christine Hoester
- Richard Long
- Dale Underwood
- William Schmidt
- Alice Jackson-Tolefree
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.