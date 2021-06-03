Election 2020 Governor Missouri

In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Governor Mike Parson’s office has released the names of the people pardoned on Memorial Day.

On May 31, Parson issued 36 pardons. On Thursday, his office announced the official pardon documents had been filed and are being sent to individuals.

Below is a list of the pardons Parson issued:

  1. John Stroupe
  2. Leslie Threadgill
  3. Shannon Jones- Weatherly
  4. Jessica Ramsey
  5. Denise Gibbs-Powers
  6. Terry Spry
  7. James Bullock
  8. Rayma Cave
  9. Marsha Burns-Schenewerk
  10. Kenneth Baker
  11. Daniel Smith
  12. William Webb
  13. Willard Gill
  14. Thomas Ammon
  15. Gary Lovan
  16. Robert Warren
  17. Randall Wilson
  18. Brian Johnson
  19. Queton Williams
  20. Danny Swofford
  21. David Lehr
  22. Kokher Carter
  23. John Casto
  24. Brian Bennett
  25. Luther Robinson
  26. Shaun Woodard
  27. Samuel Simmons
  28. Brenda Martin
  29. Charles Weston
  30. Brenda Houston-Pelfrey
  31. Edward Delmastre
  32. Christine Hoester
  33. Richard Long
  34. Dale Underwood
  35. William Schmidt
  36. Alice Jackson-Tolefree

