16 named in fentanyl conspiracy indictment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sixteen people are named in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute large amounts of fentanyl in St. Louis, a conspiracy also blamed in two killings.
The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis announced the indictments Thursday. Prosecutors allege the group conspired to distribute more than 400 grams of the often deadly drug starting in 2016.
Six of the suspects face charges related to the deaths. Federal prosecutors say Maurice Herbert Lee II is charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking in the May 2017 death of Alexander Noodel, and the July 2017 death of Kevin Davis.
Christopher Jerrin Warlick Jr., Jerome Lamont Fisher and Charles Dariel Guice face the same charge in Noodel's death. Delvin Bost and Michael Johnson face the same charge in Davis' death.
