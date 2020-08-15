SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - 75 years after the end of World War II, Missourians lost in the war are being remembered by local volunteers and veterans.
Almost 10,000 Missourians died in the war, according to archives collected by the Army and Navy. Saturday morning, a group of volunteers took turns reading each name aloud, followed by the ringing of a remembrance bell.
“When they call them the greatest generation, they truly were," said volunteer Jim Hubbard. "I mean they were the children of the depression and they went off and essentially took on dictators and they essentially saved the world.”
Hubbard read nearly 1,000 names over the course of a few hours Saturday morning, beginning at sunrise. His father and uncle were the first twins from St. Louis to enlist in the Navy after Pearl Harbor. Upon returning home, he said his father battled severe PTSD, often medicating himself with alcohol.
Hubbard said he doesn't ever want a family to go through what his experienced and he works to find veterans help to cope with PTSD.
“These are people that did not get to finish their life, so it means something, you would hope it still means something to the families and that here we are, these many generations later, and you hope someone is remembering," he said.
Phillip Wight served in the Airborne Infantry in the 1990s and said he enjoys volunteering to give back to the community that supported him.
“You give up time, you give up family and a lot of people end up giving their lives or get hurt, sick or injured," Wight said. "I think honoring that sacrifice gives you a sense of pride.”
The small group of volunteers said by sunset Saturday night, they would be done reading every Missourian's name.
