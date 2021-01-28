CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, you can dedicate a cockroach to an ex, a boss or any pest in your life and you can do it for a good cause too.
The Butterfly House in Chesterfield is letting people dedicate a cockroach for a $25 fee that goes to conservation efforts. Watch the above video to learn more and click here to dedicate a roach.
