SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after being found on a Metro East trail naked.
Monday morning, Swansea police received several calls about a naked man walking on the Metro Trail eastbound from Boul Ave. When officers arrived, they found the naked man, who was not cooperative and had to be helped back into his clothing.
The man was arrested for indecent exposure and obstructing a peace officer. His name has not been released.
