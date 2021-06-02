Activists outraged after St. Peters man who plotted attack against protesters gets only probation Activists are condemning what they view as far too light of a sentence for Cameron Swoboda, the St. Peters man who pleaded guilty to assembling explosives meant to target protesters.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local activists met with St. Charles County's prosecutor Wednesday to determine what's next in the case against a would-be pipe bomber.

The NAACP and local Black clergy believe the sentence for Cameron Swoboda was too light of a sentence. Swoboda pleaded guilty to assembling explosives meant to target protesters. He's currently on probation and won't do jail time unless he defies the terms.

Local leaders who met with the St. Charles County prosecutor Wednesday believe their biggest issue now is public safety.

"The concern is with the climate that we're in now in America, with homeland security stating that white supremacy is on the rise, and that violence against people of color by white supremacists is on the rise, this does concern us," Rev. Darryl Gray said.

Prosecutor Tim Lohmar acknowledging their concerns tonight but defends the prison sentence Swoboda received.

"If this gentleman had gone to prison, the way our parole rules are set up, he'd do maybe a year, then he gets out," Lohmar said. "We've got him under supervision for at least five years, potentially longer than that and prison sentence hanging over his head if he doesn't do what he is supposed to do."

Lohmar said Swoboda has a severe mental health issue but it's capable of being controlled. Lohmar said the crime may have not happened if Swoboda was consistently receiving treatment.