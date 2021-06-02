Cameron M. Swoboda 6/22/2020

Cameron Swoboda's friends feared that he was planning on committing a large attack on Black Lives Matter protesters, the military and possibly the police.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local activists met with St. Charles County's prosecutor Wednesday to determine what's next in the case against a would-be pipe bomber.

The NAACP and local Black clergy believe the sentence for Cameron Swoboda was too light of a sentence. Swoboda pleaded guilty to assembling explosives meant to target protesters. He's currently on probation and won't do jail time unless he defies the terms.

Local leaders who met with the St. Charles County prosecutor Wednesday believe their biggest issue now is public safety.

"The concern is with the climate that we're in now in America, with homeland security stating that white supremacy is on the rise, and that violence against people of color by white supremacists is on the rise, this does concern us," Rev. Darryl Gray said.

Prosecutor Tim Lohmar acknowledging their concerns tonight but defends the prison sentence Swoboda received.

"If this gentleman had gone to prison, the way our parole rules are set up, he'd do maybe a year, then he gets out," Lohmar said. "We've got him under supervision for at least five years, potentially longer than that and prison sentence hanging over his head if he doesn't do what he is supposed to do."

Lohmar said Swoboda has a severe mental health issue but it's capable of being controlled. Lohmar said the crime may have not happened if Swoboda was consistently receiving treatment.

