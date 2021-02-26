NAACP honors Metro East frontline workers with medals

EAST St. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- East St. Louis showed its support for health care workers and others on the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus.

The NAACP awarded frontline workers at Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation with medals.

"It's our way of saying thank you. We know those employees are sacrificing their lives their family's lives for the betterment of the community," Stanley Franklin said. He's the president of the East St. Louis branch of the NAACP.

The NAACP also provided food baskets for 470 hospital workers in the Metro East.

