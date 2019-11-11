ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local NAACP leaders are calling for a thorough investigation into a crash that killed a teenager in north St. Louis County earlier this month.
According to the NAACP, the issue is whether the crash was a result of a police pursuit.
“We're just asking for sensible policing in our community,” John Bowman said.
Bowman is the newly elected president of the St. Louis County NAACP. He said he and other leaders are concerned about what he called ‘consistent disregard for human life’.
The crash happened November 1st late at night at the Airport Road exit off of Interstate 170.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Lacey Schoster from St. Charles died in the crash when she was thrown from the Dodge Neon she was driving.
A St. Louis Post-Dispatch investigation says another 19-year-old was in the car and said they were being chased by a Bel-Ridge police officer.
“You should only pursue a high speed chase if there is an act of felony crimes against persons,” Bowman said. “A person with tickets and warrants, they're not leaving the country, you can always run their license plate and get them later. It’s not worth the loss of life to have this cowboy attitude.”
Bel-Ridge police say the sergeant broke off the chase before the crash.
The crash site is a little more than two miles north of the Bel-Ridge city limits.
The police vehicle was reportedly equipped with a dashcam but it had been turned off after an earlier stop.
“We love our police officers and it's a shame that a few can impugn the reputation and character of so many good officers,” Linden Bowie said. “We're really working hard to try to get to the bottom of what's going on in this area.”
