People watch a TV showing a file photo of North Korea's weapon systems during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 9, 2019. North Korea on Thursday fired at least one unidentified projectile from the country's western area, South Korea's military said, the second such launch in the last five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks could be in danger. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)