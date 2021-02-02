ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis University School of Medicine is hosting a webinar hoping to boost confidence in the coronavirus vaccine.
The one-hour webinar will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be open to the public. Attendees will hear from experts in research, infectious disease, family and community medicine on on the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and why you should get the vaccine.
The following doctors will be on the panel:
- Otha Myles, M.D., specialist in internal medicine and infectious diseases and founder of the Infectious Disease Clinic at Mercy Hospital
- Daniel Blash, Ph.D., vice dean of diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer for the School of Medicine
- Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D., interim assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion and associate professor in family and community medicine at Saint Louis University
- Jo-Ann Jose, M.D., MPH, division of infectious diseases, allergy and immunology at SLUCare
All questions should be submitted via a Google Form by 5 p.m. Friday.
To register, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.