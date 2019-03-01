SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There’s an odor around Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood that nearby residents say has been lingering for some time now.
“It’s a type of like a metallic smell, it’s a little odd,” said Jackie Kessler
St. Louis City officials say they are working to figure out what’s causing the smell.
“Lately it’s been a smell quite a bit in this area of the park,” said Keith Whittle.
With help from the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), officials are taking water samples from a ravine. Leaders say there is no sewer under that part of the park.
As a precaution, the city has also asked for the health department to step in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.