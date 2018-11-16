ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The barrels residents in north St. Louis worried were dangerous have been removed from their neighborhood.
The mystery of what was inside has been solved but residents’ frustrations aren't.
Neighbors in Old North St. Louis near Crown Candy in St. Louis say four barrels appeared two weeks ago.
They contacted the city last week, city workers affixed labels to them saying “Danger. Avoid any contact.”
“I was terrified, we have no idea what's in them, there could be a body in there, we don't know,” said Dr. Paulette Sankofa.
City and state officials told News 4 Thursday it could be weeks before the barrels could be opened and the contents revealed.
But Friday afternoon, investigators responded.
A representative for the Department of Natural Resources says they figured out what's inside: granulated plastic used for a variety of industrial purposes.
It’s nearly impossible to say when the plastic got inside. The labels on the drums are very old, according to officials. It’s possible the drums could have been re-purposed.
Now deemed harmless, the barrels are on their way to the dump.
“I am happy they are gone today,” said Matt Fernandez, who lives nearby.
Neighbors who spoke to News 4 say they are relieved it's nothing to worry about. They only wish they'd found out sooner.
“When there's a concern for something like this, I was hoping they would move quicker,” said Fernandez.
One possible explanation for the delay, the Department of Natural Resources says, is that they're short-staffed right now because of a few employees taking other jobs.
They say leaking containers present the biggest potential risk.
So who put the barrels there?
That part of the mystery remains. Anyone with information should come forward, city officials say.
