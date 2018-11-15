ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Something potentially dangerous is hiding underneath Thursday's snow, according to St. Louis residents.
News 4 Investigates is asking questions after some suspicious-looking barrels showed up in the old north St. Louis neighborhood.
“Something is terribly wrong, it’s scary, it really is,” said Dr. Paulette Sankofa, who lives nearby.
In an alley in a residential area, there are three stained and unsavory-looking barrels.
“There are water stains on them that look like what's in there could be leaking out,” Dr. Sankofa said.
Two of the barrels are right behind Jessica Payne’s home.
“If someone came through here quickly they could knock one open. That would not be good,” Payne said.
Payne said she looked up the name of now-defunct company on the barrel's label, Mobay Chemical Corporation, and grew more concerned.
“It was a company that was a collaboration with Monsanto and Bayer, and they made Agent Orange in Vietnam,” she said.
In a statement sent by email, a spokesperson for Bayer clarified:
"The truth is neither Mobay, legacy Monsanto nor Bayer “made Agent Orange.” The former Monsanto Company was one of nine wartime government contractors which was required by the U.S. government to provide one component of the substance that became known as Agent Orange. But, it was the U.S. government which set the specifications for making Agent Orange and then determined when, where and how it was used."
Not knowing what’s inside, Payne complained to the city when she first noticed the barrels appear two weeks ago.
The only thing the city did in response was covered up by snow Thursday.
They affixed signs which read “Danger. This container may contain hazardous material. Avoid any contact.”
In a voicemail, a city worker told Payne: “Those stickers we put on there are a formality, we have no idea what's in there yet.”
The Department of Natural Resources will come test the barrels, the worker said.
“Someone will eventually remove those drums,” said the worker in the voicemail.
But, eventually isn't good enough for neighbors.
“I would like there to be because we have no idea what's in them,” Payne said.
News 4 called the city and the state looking for answers.
We even found another barrel two blocks away near a senior center and community garden, this one with no warning signs at all.
“It’s not my job to remove them, I pay taxes, and it’s the city's job to find out what happened,” said Payne.
“This is just unacceptable, it’s unacceptable,” said Dr. Sankofa.
It's the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' responsibility to test the barrels. A representative from the state agency said they don't believe there's an emergency, because it doesn't appear they're leaking.
The rep said since they're short-staffed, they'll conduct some tests sometime in the next few weeks.
In response to News 4's calls about residents' concerns, the city said they will pick up the barrels and store them in a secure location until they can be tested.
We'll let you know what happens.
