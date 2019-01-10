ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Sharmaine Stepmey says she’s disappointed with the Missouri Central School Bus Company.
“He was not supposed to end up at a bus station,” said Stepmey.
She says she got a call from her 12-year-old son, Avant, Thursday morning alerting her that he wasn’t in class and was at the bus barn.
“My trust with them is not there anymore, I trusted you to get my son to school and home,” said Stepmey.
Avant told her he’d fallen asleep on the bus and missed his drop off at Parkway Central Middle School.
“Someone dropped the ball and someone needs to be accountable for that,” said Stepmey.
News 4 found her son is a part of the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation (VICC), an organization that allows inner city students to attend St. Louis County schools.
VICC contracts the Missouri Central Bus Company for their services and does not use the Parkway’s buses.
The transportation director with VICC said there were two adults on the bus at the time.
They say both the bus driver and bus monitor failed to do the required bus check before leaving the school. On their way back to the bus barn, they realized Stepmey’s son was still on-board.
News 4 called the Missouri Central Bus company and are waiting to hear back.
VICC says the bus driver and monitor were reprimanded. They have been taken off the route for now.
