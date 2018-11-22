BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Thanksgiving is more than eating too much food but a time to give thanks. And nowhere is more evident than at one home in Ballwin.
There's plenty to be thankful for around the dinner table at the Pat Pfieffer's home.
"I always wanted to have a big family but I didn't think it would be like this," Pfieffer said. "I honestly thought to myself I'm really not that crazy about kids but I'll give it a try."
That big family started when she saw an ad in her church's bulletin, asking for foster parents. Fostering the children was supposed to be temporary but over the past 27 years the Pfeiffers have fostered and adopted nine children with disabilities.
"We had 10 children under the age of 10 at one time," Pfieffer said.
She says it's something friends and family didn't always understand.
"Either they would say we were saints, or we were nuts. But it didn't matter which they chose because we were doing what the lord put on our hearts to do and it didn't matter what they said," she said.
And this Thanksgiving, it's a few more blessings to count.
"My life was purposeful, that I was able to enhance and better these dear ones lives," she said.
For anyone interested in becoming a foster parent, click here for Missouri or Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.