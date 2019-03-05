NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County woman is part of a growing group, people who have been carjacked at gunpoint.
Katherine Lieu is now a statistic, one of those who have fallen victim to a carjackers in the St. Louis area.
“My life flashed before my eyes. I thought I was going to get shot, so I gave up the car,” said Lieu. “Oh my God, I just keep picturing it over and over.”
On Monday night, she was sitting in a parking spot at the Oak Park Apartments in North County near Spanish Lake when her friend was dropping off groceries for his son.
Always alert, she said she spotted two men walking in the parking lot.
“I saw them walk past me and next think I know, they were up at my window with a gun pointed towards me saying, “Get out of the car!” said Lieu.
It happened in seconds.
From South County to North County, to West County, carjackings are happening any place, any time.
Her brown 2018 Kia four-door sedan is somewhere on the streets of the St. Louis area.
“I don’t have my car and that’s my lifeline,” Lieu said.
Recently, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a plan to introduce new laws to more effectively document and prosecute carjackings.
