ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Lillie Hall says she wishes she could turn back the hands of time to bring her grandchildren’s mother back to life.
“My two grandbabies don’t even have a parent,” said Hall.
Hall says their family is searching for answers after 38-year-old Kendra Bass was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.
“She was going across the street to pay her bill,” said Hall.
It happened near the corner of West Florissant and Canfield.
“She was banging on the hood after he first hit her, telling her to stop,” Hall said.
Bass died from her injuries Thursday evening.
Ferguson police say the driver isn’t being charged at this time because he stayed on the scene and cooperated.
It is a decision a decision that Hall doesn’t agree with after witnesses say they saw the driver on his cell phone.
“It makes me feel sad,” said Hall.
The sadness is personified, because Hill’s grandchildren loss their father in a car accident in 2009.
“That’s a tragedy thing, nine years apart, almost 10 years, the children loose both parents,” said Hall.
