ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After two months of radiation therapy for prostate cancer, Steve Martak rang the bell of glory to celebrate both the end of his treatment and the St. Louis Blues advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals.
His love for hockey and the Blues brought him closer to his care-givers and helped his fight against cancer.
"You guys have become my angels," Martak said to the staff at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes Jewish in West County.
"We bond with all our patients but we've really bonded with him over his love of the Blues," Jessica Noble said. Noble is the senior radiation therapist.
Martak received a box of Blues gear with a shirt saying "Hockey Fights Cancer" on the back.
He recently retired as a coach at Francis-Howell Central but hockey has also been a huge part of his family. He coached his sons for more than a decade.
"Once one wanted to play, all four wanted to play," Martak said.
One of his sons gave him a Blues hat for Christmas and Martak wore it every treatment.
"It's my good luck charm," Martak said. "When [the Blues] needed an OT win, I went over and grabbed my hat, put it on and Pat Maroon knocks it in."
