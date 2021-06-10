ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday's trial proceedings began where Wednesday's testimony left off, with Detective Luther Hall recounting the night of his assault in emotional testimony. Below are updates from the courthouse, with the most recent events first.
9:00 a.m. Hall struggles with re-living his injuries
Detective Luther Hall was on the stand again as court resumed Wednesday, and his testimony resumed with the moments after his assault. He detailed sitting on the curb, with Christopher Myers standing behind him, driving his shin guard into his back if he tried to straighten his back.
"Stop f------ moving," Hall recalled Myers telling him, detailing how his face felt warm but that he didn't realize it was because his mouth was bleeding.
Hall said as he was seated on the curb, Myers picked up his digital camera, opened the bottom and removed the battery. Myers did not remove the memory card, but Hall implied that it was because without knowing the camera, a person wouldn't know where the memory card was.
When asked why he didn't let officers know who he was, Hall maintained it was because he wanted to maintain his ability to work undercover.
"I didn't realize I was injured as bad as I was. My only thoughts were getting out of this, getting back and dumping that information back [at headquarters]. Because I knew we'd have work to do the next day," he said. "I assumed at some point, one of the officers would walk by and recognize me. Or when we were being transported to booking someone would recognize me and pull me out."
It was then-Sergeant Randy Jemerson who eventually recognized Hall. As Jemerson was walking by, he looked down and saw Hall on the curb next to the other person arrested at that intersection.
"Oh he knows you," Hall recalled the man saying to him. "I said 'yeah he's pissed at me because I ran from him the other night.'"
Jemerson returned with SWAT officers, and they picked Hall up, and began walking him to a SWAT vehicle.
"Hey that's my arrest," Hall heard Myers say, as he was still unaware Hall was a fellow officer.
One of the officers who knew who Hall was reportedly said "F--- off" and pushed Hall past Myers.
Hall struggled again as he described the medical care inside the SWAT vehicle. Looking at the jury, his voice cracked several times recalling officers putting ice on his face and using a flashlight to see if he was concussed.
"My face was covered in blood," he said. "Everything hurt."
Officer believed he needed medical treatment, but a call came out requesting help from SWAT. Hall did not want to blow his cover, and wanted to get back to headquarters to download video of vandalism events earlier in the night.
After another officer played up Hall being in custody so anyone watching would not realize he was aa fellow policeman, Hall was driven back to headquarters in a marked vehicle.
"When I walked in I was angry," he said, saying several high-ranking officers were there. "I told them 'a bunch of policemen just beat the [s---] out of me."
"His commanding officer walked him into the hallway," and grabbed paper towels to use as a compress.
"Blood was pouring out of my face," he said. "When I talked it hurt." Hall then trailed off, clearly struggling with re-living the moment.
When a medic eventually examined him, Hall realized how serious the injuries were.
"He was actually able to put his pinky through the hole in my face," he said, crying. "He said 'you need to go to the emergency room.'"
There, he received three layers of stitches to close the wound on his mouth.
He eventually returned to police headquarters and uploaded his footage, as well as reviewed the damage to his camera and phone.
Once he returned home, his girlfriend took photos of his injury. What followed was a long and painful recovery, he said.
Hall said it was "a few weeks" before he could eat solid food, causing him to lose weight. He also said he couldn't move his head from side to side, and he couldn't sit up for prolonged periods of time. He was plagued by what he called a non-stop headache, and said he had intermittent vision problems as a result.
He also said his doctor told him his rapid weight loss from not being able to eat solid food caused his body to develop gallstones, the removal of which required surgery.
