ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- As Valentine's Day approaches, one of St. Louis' scariest haunted house wants to put a little fright into your date night.
The Darkness will bring their Perfect Bloody Valentine's Date Night for one night only. The event will mark the only time the company will be open until Halloween season.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at their building on 8th Street in Soulard and admission tickets start at $25.
Attendees can share Valentine's candy, maneuver through the zombie laser tag, take photos with terrifying monsters and attempt to successfully get out of an escape room within three minutes.
